ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Neighbors in a Twin Cities suburb are on alert after a string of burglaries.

Police say there was an overnight burglary during the weekend not far from the west end area of St. Louis Park. The thieves entered a home through an unlocked door, then took electronics and a car.

Trisha Hubers, who has lived in St. Louis Park for four years, experienced something similar last month.

“This is a great area and that’s why we moved here with our kids,” Hubers said. “It was definitely scary.”

Burglars gained access to Hubers’ home in the middle of the night by using the garage door opener that was in their vehicle parked outside. Her husband had gotten home late from work and left the car door unlocked.

“It was like, ‘Oh, my wallet is gone, oh, my purse is gone, my computer,’” she said.

They took the car keys and got the car, too. Hubers, her husband and their two kids were sleeping when the burglary happened. Since then, neighbors have been warning each other about similar crimes on the NextDoor app.

“If we’re all kind of looking out for one another and working with the police, we can do better at keeping the neighborhood safe,” St. Louis Park Police Lt. Mikael Garland said.

Police say the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to always lock car doors, doors to the house, and keep garage door openers inside if possible. Motion detector lights can also help thwart thieves.

“This is something to always be concerned about,” Garland said.

Police were able to find Hubers’ vehicle after the thieves left it in Blaine, but she lost $300 in cash and her computer.