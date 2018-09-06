PULLING TOGETHER:We're days away from our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi. And you can still help!
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A new program that helps families track illnesses in schools is coming to Bloomington elementary schools starting this fall.

The FLUency school health program uses a smartphone app to keep track of sick children in that particular school, while also providing a resource for common symptoms and illnesses, and real-time guidance on suggested next steps.

Each participating family has the ability to keep track of each member with in-app individual profiles, and receives one free, app-enabled thermometer to take temperature readings.

The company says the app’s overall goal is to help reduce the spread of illness.

 

