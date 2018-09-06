SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WCCO) — A man was arrested after police found several pounds of drugs in his home and uncovered both cockfighting and dog fighting operations on the property.

Officers executed a search warrant on Houa Dia Yang in Gilman Township, Wisconsin, where they found he had been growing marijuana and holding about 4 pounds of methamphetamine in a safe.

A woman, Senyen Vang, was also at the home and subsequently taken into custody.

In addition to the drugs, officers also found Yang had been running two animal fighting rings. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department with the animal cruelty investigation.

“Animal fighting is an inhumane practice that is unfortunately common throughout the country,” Tim Rickey, Vice President of ASPCA Field Investigations and Repose said in a statement. “The ASPCA is pleased to be in a position where we can provide resources and expertise to assist local authorities with their investigation.”

The more than 1,300 animals were apparently found living poor conditions with scars and injuries consistent with fighting. They’re being transported to temporary shelters to receive veterinary care.