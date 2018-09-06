PULLING TOGETHER:We're days away from our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi. And you can still help!
Filed Under:Gopher Men's Basketball
Jordan Murphy (credit: David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota men’s basketball team will play as many as five power conference opponents this season prior to Big Ten play.

The Gophers announced on Thursday their finalized schedule for 2018-19, which includes a home game against Utah on Nov. 12 and a matchup with Oklahoma State at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 30. Minnesota plays at Boston College on Nov. 26, after the Vancouver Showcase tournament when they’ll face Texas A&M on Nov. 18 and either Santa Clara or Washington on Nov. 20.

The opener is on Nov. 6 at Williams Arena against Omaha. The first conference game is Dec. 2 at Ohio State, followed by a matchup at home with Nebraska on Dec. 5. Then there are four more nonconference games before Big Ten play resumes.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

