MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new iPhone is expected to be announced next week, and a new survey shows many people are willing to go into debt to get their hands on one.

A Wallethub survey shows about 28 million Americans would go into debt to get Apple’s 2018 iPhone.

Eighteen percent of those surveyed under the age of 45 says a new iPhone is debt worthy.

The study also finds that nearly half of millennials think that their cell phone has a greater impact on their lives than credit scores.

