HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — The mercury is falling in northern Minnesota, with cold air bringing in a record-breaking chill.

The National Weather Service says temperatures plunged below the freezing mark in several locations early Thursday.

It was 28 degrees in International Falls, breaking the Sept. 6 record of 31. It was 29 degrees in Hibbing, exceeding the bone-chilling lowest low of 33 for the same date.

Hardest hit was the St. Louis County community of Robinson, where it was 24 degrees.

The weather service says temperatures across northern Minnesota will moderate through the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s.

