MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New court documents show psychiatrists questioned Mohamed Noor’s fitness for duty, years before he shot and killed a woman from Australia.

Prosecutors say the former Minneapolis police officer’s evaluations from 2015 showed his indifference for human life, which prosecutors say led to his actions.

The new court documents are a response to Noor’s request to have the court suppress his psychological records.

A judge denied that request Wednesday.

Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible assault.

Noor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.