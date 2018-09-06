ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota State Fair officials say it’s possible to make room for even more people at the event that continues to set attendance records.

The Minnesota Public Radio reports that attendance last month topped 2 million for the first time in the fair’s history. The record came as the fair in Falcon Heights prepares to break ground next month on a $14 million expansion that includes a new performing arts space and a traveling exhibit hall.

The fair has managed to grow over the years to keep up with attendees, the most recent addition being a reboot of the fairgrounds’ north side this year.

General manager Jerry Hammer says the 322-acre fairgrounds can get crowded during peak hours, but “even on our biggest days, there’s plenty of room for people.”

