Disaster Declaration, Mark Dayton, Severe Weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for parts of Minnesota hit by severe storms and flooding from June 15 to July 11.

The declaration announced late Wednesday, which was requested by Gov. Mark Dayton, makes funding available to state, local and tribal governments and certain nonprofits for emergency work, repair or replacement of damaged facilities, and reducing risks from natural hazards.

The declaration covers 27 counties and three Indian reservations statewide.

The severe storms from mid-June to mid-July spawned heavy rain, widespread flooding, tornadoes and high straight-line winds. Dayton declared a state of emergency for 36 counties and one reservation at the time.

The governor’s office says damage assessments in late July verified more than $21 million in eligible damages, nearly triple the federal threshold of $7.7 million.

