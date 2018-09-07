MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 8-year-old child was killed and two others were seriously hurt Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 7:12 a.m. on Highway 14 near 130th Avenue on the east side of Claremont, which is east of Owatonna. When authorities arrived, they learned a 2010 Mercury Milan was stopped on westbound Highway 14 and waiting to turn left when it was rear-ended by a 2008 Hummer.

The State Patrol says an 8-year-old girl from Dodge Center who was a passenger in the Milan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Milan, 43-year-old Rachel Marie Harberts of Dodge Center, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 12-year-old boy from Dodge Center who was also in the Milan was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hummer, a 24-year-old Dodge Center man, suffered no apparent injuries.

The State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash, with assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.