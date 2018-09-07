FARIBAULT, Minn. (WCCO) — A Faribault woman was taken into custody Friday after she allegedly stabbed a man, causing his death.

Police arrived to the Faribault residence to find Michael Bongers, 52, with a stab wound to his chest. The woman at the scene allegedly told police the two got into an argument and then admitted to stabbing Bongers.

Bongers was taken to to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the couple had a history of domestic violence and were known to local officers.

“The incident is tragic in the fact that someone lost their life during a violent act and we hope to have a more complete picture as the investigation evolves,” Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said. “There is no risk to the general public.”

The woman is being held at Rice County Jail on manslaughter charges