MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say human remains found in Wabasha County back in July have been identified as a sailboater who went missing in late April.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office found the remains on July 14 in West Newton, Minn. A 61-year-old man had gone boating, wasn’t heard from and his boat was found on the bank of Camp Lacupolis with its lights on and motor running. He was reported missing on April 29.

Authorities say the remains were matched through DNA and identified Friday as David John Sheridan of Pepin, Wis.