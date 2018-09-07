PULLING TOGETHER:One more day until our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
Filed Under:Montrose, Tax Crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Montrose couple has been charged with tax-related crimes after they both failed to pay individual income taxes and file income tax returns.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Friday Jay Alan Johnson and Sheila Ann Johnson were charged by the Wright County Attorney’s Office with six felonies each for neglecting to pay their taxes from 2013 to 2015. The Johnsons allegedly owe more than $40,000 in unpaid income tax.

Each of the charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

