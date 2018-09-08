PULLING TOGETHER:Thank you for making our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi a huge success! You can still help!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new place to eat in Minneapolis with a unique story behind the counter.

All Square opened Saturday on Minnehaha Avenue near East 41st Street.

The restaurant offers craft grilled cheese sandwiches and a fresh start. It’s a training institute for people who have been incarcerated.

All Square will employ formerly incarcerated individuals returning to the community and give them the opportunity to go through a 12-month training program.

“These are family, friends, neighbors who we are welcoming back into the community and being real with them that we want to support them,” said Emily Turner, All Square founder. “That’s a very real part of what we are trying to do here is talk about real things in a real way.”

All Square is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

