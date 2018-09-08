PULLING TOGETHER:Today's our epic tug-of-war across the Mighty Mississippi! And you can still help!
Filed Under:7th Congressional District, Collin Peterson, Dave Hughes, Donald Trump
Dave Hughes (credit: Facebook)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is endorsing Minnesota congressional candidate Dave Hughes.

Trump tweeted Saturday that Hughes “will help us accomplish our America First policies.”

Hughes is trying to unseat 14-term Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

Hughes is a retired Air Force officer. He gave Peterson a scare in 2016, losing the election by just 5 percentage points in a race few expected to be close.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.