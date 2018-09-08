ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is endorsing Minnesota congressional candidate Dave Hughes.

Trump tweeted Saturday that Hughes “will help us accomplish our America First policies.”

Dave Hughes is running for Congress in the Great State of Minnesota. He will help us accomplish our America First policies, is strong on Crime, the Border, our 2nd Amendmen, Trade, Military and Vets. Running against Pelosi Liberal Puppet Petterson. Dave has my Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

Hughes is trying to unseat 14-term Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

Hughes is a retired Air Force officer. He gave Peterson a scare in 2016, losing the election by just 5 percentage points in a race few expected to be close.

