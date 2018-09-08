MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — It was a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis as detectives investigate two separate deadly shootings that happened just miles away from each other.

The first happened in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue on Friday night.

Investigators discovered a man shot to death inside a car just before 7:30 p.m. and believe someone saw something.

“Help us help you. Help us solve the crimes in your neighborhood. People saw things. People know things. Come forward,” said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

About five hours later, another man was found shot dead on a sidewalk outside a north Minneapolis bar near the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North.

Police say a fight broke out between a group of people and sometime during the scuffle, a gun was fired.

Three other people were also hit by bullets and were treated at area hospitals.

On the morning after the shootings, advocates with A Mother’s Love, MAD Dads and Minnesota Moms Demand Action took to the streets to call for an end to violence in the community.

They had already planned to march before the two fatal shootings.

“Gun violence affects everyone. I think it’s easy for people to say, ‘Well, that’s happening over there and not in my neighborhood,'” said Marit Brock of Minnesota Moms Demand Action.

Brock hopes the group’s efforts on Saturday help call attention to the deadly problem that impacts the entire state.