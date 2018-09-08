MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for who shot and killed a man in north Minneapolis.

Police were called to the area of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North at 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find a man dead on the sidewalk, and another man who had been shot. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

“Preliminary investigation yields that there was an altercation between two or three people in which shots were fired during,” said Public Information Officer John Elder.

Two others, a man and woman, showed up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. The suspects fled on foot before officers arrived.