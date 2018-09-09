MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man shot dead in a car Friday night in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi, of Burnsville, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say he was found dead around 7:20 p.m. in a car on the 1800 block of South 5th Street, in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains on-going.

Abdulahi’s death was the first of four gun-related deaths this weekend.

Just hours after the shooting in Cedar-Riverside, another shooting left a man dead and three others injured in north Minneapolis.

On Sunday morning, another shooting in north Minneapolis left two people dead and another injured.

Police do not believe the weekend shootings are connected.