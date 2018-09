WORTHINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Worthington man has died in a hunting accident in southwestern Minnesota.

The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Eagle Lake Wildlife Management Area around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived they found 39-year-old Jeffrey Dean Nickel was dead.

No other details were released.

