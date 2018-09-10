  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Farming of Yesteryear, Kiester, Tractor Accident

KIESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — An Albert Lea man became trapped underneath a tractor at the Farming of Yesteryear farm show in Kiester, Minnesota Sunday.

Sixty-four-year-old Steven Henderson was attempting to load a tractor onto a trailer when police say it overturned and pinned him to the ground underneath.

Henderson was pulled out from underneath the tractor by members of the Kiester and Walters Fire Departments, and was subsequently flown by North Memorial Air Care for treatment in Rochester.

The extent of Henderson’s injuries in currently unknown.

