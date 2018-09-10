MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota has been ranked the third happiest state in America — just behind Hawaii and Utah – according to a study released Monday by WalletHub.

The study based its findings on various factors contributing to happiness, including economic, emotional, physical and social health.

The study dove into specific happiness factors, providing rankings based on adult depression, adequate sleep, sports participation, suicide rates, work hours, unemployment, income growth, volunteer work, divorce rate and safety.

Minnesota made several of those lists in the positive categories, ranking 5th in sports participation, 3rd in volunteer work, 4th in divorce rate, and coming in as the third safest state in the country.

Hawaii came in at No. 1 overall, with Utah close behind ranking 2nd in happiness. According to the study, West Virginia ranked 50th.

For more information on specifics of the study, click here.