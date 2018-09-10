MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two University of Minnesota football players earned Big Ten weekly awards on Monday after the Gophers beat Fresno State 2-14 on Saturday.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. It comes one week after earning the Special Teams Player of the Week award. Winfield sealed Saturday’s win over Fresno State with an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. He also had five tackles in the victory.

Emmit Carpenter was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after making two field goals in the victory. He made attempts from 50 and 53 yards, which tied his career-long. It was also the second time in his career he’s made two kicks of at least 50 yards.

Carpenter is now sixth all-time among Gophers kickers with 201 career points, which consists of 40 field goals and 81 extra points.

The Gophers (2-0) host Miami of Ohio (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium for their final non-conference game.