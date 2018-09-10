MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are already on their way down south to help when Hurricane Florence hits.

Fifteen Red Cross volunteers are already on the eastern seaboard. Four emergency response vehicles are also standing by in the Twin Cities and are ready to go if needed.

The American Red Cross expects it will send more volunteers down after the storm passes. Right now, the focus is on setting up evacuation centers.

“So it’s actually one of the busiest times because not only are we taking care of people who will have damage from the storm, but also people who are unable to avoid the damage, just need to evacuate and stay safe during the impact,” Megan Mrozek, a disaster officer with the Minnesota Region of the Red Cross, said.

Red Cross workers could set up dozens, if not hundreds, of evacuation shelters along the eastern seaboard.