PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A community is honoring a World War II veteran who made a difference in their neighborhood.

Harvey Djerf died earlier this month. He was 96 years old.

“He cared a lot about everybody. He knew everybody’s names and their kid’s names, and he was just a really great neighbor. Good neighbor, good neighbor and friend,” neighbors Erik and Ann Kleiner said.

Twice a day, every day, Harvey walked nearly a mile around his Plymouth neighborhood, with a little help along the way. His neighbors would set up chairs for him to rest.

Monday night, those chairs remain along his old route, decorated in flowers to honor the man who inspired so many.