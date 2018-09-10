Filed Under:Harvey Djerf, Plymouth, World War II

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A community is honoring a World War II veteran who made a difference in their neighborhood.

Harvey Djerf died earlier this month. He was 96 years old.

“He cared a lot about everybody. He knew everybody’s names and their kid’s names, and he was just a really great neighbor. Good neighbor, good neighbor and friend,” neighbors Erik and Ann Kleiner said.

harvey djerf memorial Plymouth Community Sets Out Chair To Honor World War II Veteran

(credit: CBS)

Twice a day, every day, Harvey walked nearly a mile around his Plymouth neighborhood, with a little help along the way. His neighbors would set up chairs for him to rest.

Monday night, those chairs remain along his old route, decorated in flowers to honor the man who inspired so many.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.