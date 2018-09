MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the man who died on the city’s west side Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of Avon Street and Carroll Avenue.

On Monday, the police department said the victim was 19-year-old Wilbert McCalister, of St. Paul.

Few other details were available.

It was a deadly weekend across the Twin Cities, with five people killed in the span of three days.