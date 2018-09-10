  • WCCO 4On Air

Wind Turbine Mustard Seed Chaska Green Energy(credit: CBS)

CANBY, Minn. (AP) — A project that calls for dozens of skyscraper-sized turbines in southwestern Minnesota is stirring fierce opposition across the state border in South Dakota.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that U.K.-based Renewable Energy Systems’ Bitter Root Wind Project calls for raising 44 of the supersized machines in Minnesota’s Yellow Medicine County.

The project is seeing public opposition from residents of South Dakota’s Lake Cochrane, which sits less than a mile from the Minnesota border.

