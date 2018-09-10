CANBY, Minn. (AP) — A project that calls for dozens of skyscraper-sized turbines in southwestern Minnesota is stirring fierce opposition across the state border in South Dakota.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that U.K.-based Renewable Energy Systems’ Bitter Root Wind Project calls for raising 44 of the supersized machines in Minnesota’s Yellow Medicine County.

The project is seeing public opposition from residents of South Dakota’s Lake Cochrane, which sits less than a mile from the Minnesota border.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)