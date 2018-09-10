BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two robberies were reported at two separate Brooklyn Park businesses between Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to an alleged robbery at Rainbow Fashion on the 7600 block of West Broadway Avenue. Store employees told police two suspects had entered the store about 30 minutes prior to police arriving, and forced them into a back room at gun point, locking them inside. The suspects took cash and other items before fleeing.

The following day around 6 a.m., police responded to reports of an alleged robbery in progress at a Burger King on the 8500 block of Xylon Avenue. By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said they don’t believe the incidents are related.

Both cases are under investigation.