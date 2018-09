MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People driving between Minnesota and Wisconsin on Interstate 94 are seeing another special tribute Tuesday on this 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“Every year I’ve been doing this, and it’s just a very emotional tribute to the brothers we lost,” said Hudson Firefighter Jon Coty.

In the video above, photojournalist Robyn Black shows us the 24-hour salute that started at midnight.