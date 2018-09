MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier was struck by a train Monday.

According to police, 56-year-old Alan Feist of Wells, Minnesota failed to yield for a train as he was delivering mail in Kiester, Minnesota.

The train hit the rear driver’s side, causing the vehicle to spin into a ditch and overturn.

Feist was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.