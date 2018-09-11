ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly 900 foreign-born people can now say they are U.S. citizens.

There was a naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning at RiverCentre in St. Paul. In it, 875 individuals from 94 countries took the oath of allegiance.

Many had waited years for the special moment.

After hearing stirring speeches from state Sen. Steve Swodzinski and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the group stood and raised their right hands to swear to uphold and defend the constitution.

The fact the ceremony came on the somber anniversary of 9/11 was not lost on District Court Judge Kate Mendez, or the new citizens.

“To see so many people believe in the American mission and to participate in our country…is really a wonderful way to commemorate the tragedy of 9/11,” Mendez said.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services holds five or six naturalization ceremonies each year.

Those held at the RiverCentre are among the largest.