The Westin Edina Galleria is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is doing a special afternoon tea.

The tea features Traditional English Scones with Whipped Cream, White Chocolate Mousse and a Selection of Preserves; Savories including Herbed Truffle Cheese Stuffed Heirloom Tomatoes with Black Caviar, Marinated Watermelon, Cucumber and Lemon Goat Cheese Sandwiches, Tropical Fruit Salsa with House Smoked Salmon, Grilled Peace with Caramel and Vanilla Whipped Cream and a Selection of Chef’s Petite Fours for Dessert. There is a choice of Teas for $40 per person.

