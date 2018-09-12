HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s office didn’t win, but placed third in USA Today’s “Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge.”

Dakota County’s lip sync challenge video was shot back in 2016, but made it to the final four of the national contest this year.

“It’s amazing that this is recirculated already and it’s out there again,” Sheriff Tim Leslie said.

Leslie said he did not find out about the video — which features deputies showcase their best dance moves, acting abilities and unique talents — being included in the contest until he got an email from someone saying she had voted for their video.

In a bracket-style format similar to NCAA March Madness, law enforcement videos were pitted head to head and voters clicked for their favorite. Several thousand clicks later, Dakota County was in the final four.

The video lost out to Texas’s Flower Mound Police Department to make it to the final showdown. However, it got significantly more votes than either of the two videos that competed in the other bracket.

Near the beginning of the video, a deputy goes skydiving in uniform, later on two more deputies are doing tricks on their personal motorcycles, and another showcases skateboarding skills. There is also an appearance by Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom doing his famous Elvis Presley impersonation.

Sheriff Leslie says the video was shot both during and after work hours, with minimal effect on taxpayer dollars.

“We were careful about not burdening the tax payers with any kind of debt or anything. It was small potatoes. A little bit of gasoline here and there I suppose,” he said. “But we think overall that it’s probably a pretty good use of resources for something as small as this to get our message out, engage the public and make sure that people see us in a different light.”

The video, which was shot by Hasting Community TV, is approaching 1.5 million views, but Sheriff Leslie said they are not letting internet fame get to the heads.

“I wouldn’t go too far. I think we’re going to stick with our day jobs,” he said.