Filed Under:Assault, Elk River, Woodland Trails

ELK RIVER, Minn. (WCCO) — An alleged assault was reported Tuesday by a woman running on a trail in Elk River.

The victim told police she was on a paved trail in Elk River at Woodland Trails Saturday when the incident occurred. She claims an unknown person came up behind her and shoved her to the ground before running away.

The victim said she didn’t see anyone on the trail, but believed the assailant was hiding in the port-a-pot located near the trail’s exit.

The victim suffered bruises and scrapes.

Elk River Police say they believe the assault to be an isolated incident, but the report is being taken seriously.

Officers plan to patrol the area heavily.

 

 

