Fatal Crash, Grand Rapids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and a woman in the hospital after a vehicle plunged into a lake in northern Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids police, neighbors at the north end of Pokegama Avenue woke up at around 2:47 a.m. to the sound of a vehicle accelerating a high rate of speed. At the “T” intersection with Crystal Lake Boulevard, the vehicle continued straight and landed in Crystal Lake.

Police said the female passenger was able to get out of the vehicle and was helped ashore by nearby residents.

First responders arrived on the scene a few minutes after the 911 call and attempted to swim out and rescue the male driver, but were unsuccessful. The man’s body was recovered from the car by a dive team.

The female victim is receiving treatment at the Grand Itasca Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Identities are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

