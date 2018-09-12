MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the 76th time, a popular event will take-off in a small, Minnesota town.

Hector will host its annual fly-in breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 16. It’s the longest-running flight breakfast in Minnesota. The event started in 1940, but because of World War II, the breakfast didn’t begin until 1943.

The Hector Lions Club puts on the benefit, and if the weather complies, they will serve more than 1,000 people at the Hector Municipal Airport. That’s a lot of French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage and beverages.

The nicer the day, the more pilots they have. One year, nearly 200 planes flew in. Everything from classics, to warbirds, to homebuilt planes and helicopters will be on display. The oldest Huey helicopter in the world is also part of the event. Not bad for a town of about 1,100.

Every year, the proceeds go to a person in need. This year, money from the breakfast will go to Ron and Carol Fredrickson.

There will be a ping pong ball drop, and prizes for kids. The breakfast will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Hector Municipal Airport, which is at 78980 State Highway 4.