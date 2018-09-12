MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man is facing sex trafficking charges after officials say he called his “main girl” from jail, asking for money.

Albert Wilson, 52, is facing one count of promoting prostitution, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says.

According to a criminal complaint, Wilson was put on investigators’ radar after an informant identified him as being involving in commercial sex trafficking.

When police learned he was in custody for being a felon in possession of a gun, investigators looked at his prison phone records.

What they found was that he was calling a woman whose number was used in prostitution ads online, dating back to October.

In one of the calls, Wilson asks the woman for money, and the woman replies that she “hadn’t even had sex today.”

In another call, Wilson demanded money from the woman and told her to put it on a gift card for him.

When officers asked Wilson about the calls, he told them that the woman was his “main girl.”

Wilson remains in jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday.