MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The WNBA announced Wednesday night that Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore was named to the All-WNBA Second Team.

It’s the seventh straight time Moore has been named either All-WNBA First or Second Team. Moore started all 34 games this season for the Lynx and has played in 271 of 272 since her arrival to Minnesota in 2011.

Moore averaged 18 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.68 steals per game this season in more than 31 minutes per game while shooting better than 42 percent from the field. She scored at least 30 points in four games this year.

Moore was also named the Western Conference Player of the Week three times this season.