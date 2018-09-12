MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Prince’s bands — which he is said to have dubbed “the best band ever” — is getting ready to play at First Avenue Thursday night, and WCCO has an exclusive sneak peek.

New Power Generation, or The NPG, practiced inside the iconic music venue Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis.

The band encourages people to come out and party like it’s “1999” for their Thursday show.

Mayte Garcia, one of Prince’s former wives, will also join the group for the performance. Garcia was part of the group from 1992 to 1996.

It is the band’s first performance since playing during Super Bowl 52. Limited tickets are still available.