BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — NECHAMA, a Jewish relief organization in Burnsville, is preparing to send people and supplies to the Carolinas in response to Hurricane Florence.

The crew is packing trucks with a ton of supplies, and they aren’t just taking food and water–these guys are bringing the big guns with them.

NECHAMA fixes people’s houses. They call it “muck-and-gut.”

They’re bringing materials like a solar-paneled generator, which helps when gas is hard to find, along with several power tools.

The crews will fix about 21 homes a week in the aftermath of Florence.

The director of NECHAMA, David Kaplan, said they couldn’t do any of this work without a diverse group of volunteers.

“Our mission is Tikkun Olam, which in Hebrew, translates to ‘repairing the world,'” Kaplan said. “For us, that’s what we focus on. We believe that we are an opportunity to bring people together to be melting pot of volunteers who want to repair the world. Because it doesn’t matter what your religion, or you’re not religious. We all believe in the same thing, which is making the world a better place. Do right by our neighbors.”

In order to volunteer, you have to be at least 14.

The organization will give you free food and housing as long as you can get yourself down to the site, and you’re free to choose how long you’d like to stay and help.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can fill out this form.

For more information about NECHAMA’s response to Hurricane Florence, visit their website.