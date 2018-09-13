(CBS Local) — Some trendy treats could be dangerous to eat, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says foods and drinks prepared with liquid nitrogen could cause serious injury.

These treats — like “Dragon’s Breath” and “Nitro Puff” — have liquid nitrogen added to them immediately before consumption so that once the consumer eats them, they can breathe out a smoke-like vapor.

The cool effect has made liquid nitrogen treats popular across the country, but some incidents have been reported.

A mother in Florida said her young son tried the treat at a mall and ended up having a severe asthma attack.

According to the FDA, liquid nitrogen is non-toxic, but it can cause severe damage to skin and internal organs if mishandled and inhaling the vapor may make breathing difficult, especially for individuals with asthma.

Severe and life-threatening injuries caused by liquid nitrogen still present in the food or drink have been reported.

More information can be found at fda.gov.