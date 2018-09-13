  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Foster Care, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Children who were living in foster care in St. Paul were removed from the home when it was discovered they had been living there without electricity for more than a month.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services revoked Katie Vang and Clarence Kempke’s license to provide foster care Wednesday, stating the children had been exposed to dangerous conditions.

An investigation into a report to Ramsey County child protection found the pair used extension cords between their home and a neighbor’s to correct the electricity issue, causing a potential fire hazard.

The couple has 10 days to repeal the revocation.

 

