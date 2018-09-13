  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The group Prince called “the best band ever” is reuniting Thursday night at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

WCCO got an exclusive look at a rehearsal by New Power Generation, aka the NPG, on Wednesday.

WEB EXTRA: New Power Generation Performs “The Morning Papers”

Hearing those classic hits fill First Avenue will bring back a lot of memories. The reunion is not just a thrill for fans, but the bandmates themselves.

“It’s bittersweet being here in this historic venue, First Ave. Prince really put it on the map,” said musical director and keyboardist Morris Hayes. “To be back here, to go full set with it, it feels great.”

The venue is an extra special place for NPG rapper and dancer Tony M.

“That’s where prince discovered us, upstairs in the bathroom during the filming of ‘Purple Rain,'” Tony M. said. “He came in, watched us and boom, that’s where it all started.”

The NPG has not played together since Super Bowl 52 last February.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s show for $31.

WEB EXTRA: New Power Generation Talks Prince, First Ave. Show

