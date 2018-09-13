Pumpkin Spice Season is officially upon us! One of the registered dietitians at Profile by Sanford has come up with three guilt-free pumpkin spice recipes to share.

Pumpkin Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup Pumpkin, canned

1/4 cup Plain Greek Yogurt

1/2 cup Milk or Almond Milk, unsweetened

2-3 tablespoons Sugar free maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon Pumpkin spice powder

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender or blender bottle and mix until smooth.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

3/4 cup Milk

1/4 cup Brewed coffee

1/2 teaspoon Pumpkin spice powder

1 tablespoon Pure maple syrup

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender or blender bottle and mix until smooth. Top with sugar free whipped topping if desired.

Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Ingredients

1/2 cup Roasted almonds

1 teaspoon butter, melted

Mixture of 1 1/2 teaspoons Splenda and 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice powder

Directions

Combine almonds and butter in a medium-sized bowl. Stir until coated. Add pumpkin spice mixture and toss lightly.