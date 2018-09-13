Pumpkin Spice Season is officially upon us! One of the registered dietitians at Profile by Sanford has come up with three guilt-free pumpkin spice recipes to share.
Pumpkin Smoothie
Ingredients
1/2 cup Pumpkin, canned
1/4 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
1/2 cup Milk or Almond Milk, unsweetened
2-3 tablespoons Sugar free maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon Pumpkin spice powder
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender or blender bottle and mix until smooth.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients
3/4 cup Milk
1/4 cup Brewed coffee
1/2 teaspoon Pumpkin spice powder
1 tablespoon Pure maple syrup
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender or blender bottle and mix until smooth. Top with sugar free whipped topping if desired.
Pumpkin Spice Almonds
Ingredients
1/2 cup Roasted almonds
1 teaspoon butter, melted
Mixture of 1 1/2 teaspoons Splenda and 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice powder
Directions
Combine almonds and butter in a medium-sized bowl. Stir until coated. Add pumpkin spice mixture and toss lightly.