EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Eagan Police Department says stolen soccer jerseys that were found Wednesday have been returned to their rightful owners.

While police investigated a possible restraining order violation, they came upon more than $1,000 worth of stolen youth soccer jerseys. They asked the public for help finding the team they belonged to, and on Thursday, confirmed they had been returned.

Police say the league told them the program serves youth and young adults.