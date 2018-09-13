  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a person who they say assaulted and robbed a 77-year-old man.

The alleged assault happened Tuesday on the 1000 block of Farrington Street in St. Paul.

The suspect is described as a teenager with a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing an orange shirt and bright tennis shoes, which were possibly orange as well.

The suspect fled on an electric scooter.

If you have any information about the alleged assault or suspect, contact the police at 651-266-5573.

