MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking for the publics help in finding a teen caught on camera assaulting a man.

The 77-year-old victim was heading up the stairs to his home when he was attacked from behind. He’s bruised and shaken, but expected to heal from his wounds.

The homeowner invested in a home security system for protection, but the images it captured are now being used in an investigation into who attacked the man as he tried to enter his home.

“Tuesday at around 5 o’clock a 77 year-old gentleman parked his car in front of a resident in the 11-hundred block of Farrington Street, “ said Steve Linders.

Video tells the story of what happened after the man got out of his car.

“The whole time he is making it up the driveway and to the steps the suspects is right behind him slowly making his way closer and closer, said Linders. “They may have exchanged words, we don’t know, but when our victim reaches the steps that’s when he is assaulted and robbed.”

The video shows the teen grabbing the victim’s wallet, running to the scooter he used to get to the house and getting away.

The young man responsible for this attack is about 5 feet and eight inches tall, thin built and was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with orange sneakers. Now police want to find him and hold him accountable for his actions.

The victim’s grand daughter and a friend were inside the home at the time and witnessed the incident.

If you have any information on the person in the video call St. Paul Police.