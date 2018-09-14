NOTE: Video is from Thursday, Sept. 13, before the update.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police believe they know the identity of a suspect who assaulted a 77-year-old man and robbed him Tuesday.

Patrick Tobin, 77, was heading up the stairs to his home on Farrington Street when he was attacked from behind. He is bruised and shaken, but expected to heal from his wounds.

Surveillance video showed someone in an orange hoodie following Tobin.

Suddenly, the person in the hoodie — who police believe to be a teenager — goes for Tobin’s wallet as he was walking up the home’s front steps. When the teenager pulls the wallet, Tobin struggles with him and then falls down the steps. Family members say Tobin busted his head open when he hit the ground, splattering blood on the driveway.

The teenager ran to the edge of the driveway, escaping on a rented scooter.

Police posted a video on social media soon after the incident, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. After receiving numerous tips, police say a tip came in via Facebook Thursday night and police believe it correctly identified the suspect.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time, police said, and the investigation is continuing.