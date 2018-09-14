MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative group that’s part of the network run by Kansas billionaire Charles Koch is dropping another $1.3 million in the Wisconsin governor’s race.

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin announced Friday it was launching a second ad targeting Tony Evers. It comes after the group spent $1.8 million on an ad in August.

Evers faces Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the November election.

The first Americans for Prosperity spot focused on Evers praising Walker’s state budget in 2017 as being kid friendly.

The latest ad argues the state can’t afford Evers because he’s promised to look at all options for road funding, including a higher gas tax and toll roads.

Walker has been open to both as well, but he says any gas tax increase would have to be offset with other cuts.

