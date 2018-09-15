LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they have started a search Saturday after locating a recreational boat operating on Lake Minnetonka with no one on board.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 6 p.m. of a boat circling near the area of Big Island on Lake Minnetonka. Upon arrival, they located the boat with no one in it.

Deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area with sonar equipment for a missing adult man police say was operating the boat.

The man’s family has been contacted and remain on scene. Anyone in the area with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 952-258-5321.