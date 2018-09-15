MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Twin Cities has broken its record by raising $1.44 million and counting during this year’s event.

More than 10,000 people attended Saturday morning’s walk, which took place at Target Field. According to the organization, the Twin Cities chapter is the No. 1 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the country.

“To me, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is all about hope,” said Emily Nicoll, co-chair of this year’s walk. “But for caregivers and those living with this isolating disease the Walk is about community, about looking out at a stadium full of flowers and realizing that you’re not alone. It’s an inspiring day that moves me to tears every year.”

Though the group’s Saturday event garnered record-breaking fundraising numbers, their goal is to reach $1.6 million. To donate, click here.